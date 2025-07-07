Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $117.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

