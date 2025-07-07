Guardian Investment Management Has $3.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 346,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

