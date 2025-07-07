HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

