HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $76.16 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.