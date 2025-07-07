Head-To-Head Analysis: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and AFC Gamma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $506.84 million 2.79 $108.25 million $0.82 13.45 AFC Gamma $51.99 million 2.05 $16.78 million $0.99 4.77

Dividends

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Ladder Capital pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AFC Gamma pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 21.81% 7.82% 2.42% AFC Gamma 43.47% 12.19% 7.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ladder Capital and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 3 1 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 3 1 1 2.60

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Ladder Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

