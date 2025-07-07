Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 283,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 91,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Honey Badger Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
Further Reading
