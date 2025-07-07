Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after acquiring an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE HII opened at $252.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

