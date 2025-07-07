ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.87.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $83,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,767.84. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308. The trade was a 45.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

