Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

