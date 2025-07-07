iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.