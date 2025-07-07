JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JAVA stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

