JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $169,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

