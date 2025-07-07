KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KB Home by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in KB Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 32,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 4.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.