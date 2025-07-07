KBC Group NV Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

KBC Group NV increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 416,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.