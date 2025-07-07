Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 627,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

