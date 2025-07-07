lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,318,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.6%

LULU stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.