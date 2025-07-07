Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,354,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 982,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

