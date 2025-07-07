Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $199.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

