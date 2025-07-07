Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,599,000 after buying an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,016,000 after purchasing an additional 765,696 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,719,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,129,000 after purchasing an additional 759,573 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $212.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

