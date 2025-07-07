Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,600 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in APA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in APA by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 154,040 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.49 on Monday. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

