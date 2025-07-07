Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $105,221,340 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $658.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.