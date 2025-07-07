Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,151 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.08 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

