Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $186.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

