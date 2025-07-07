Mutual Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

