Mutual Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.