Mutual Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.07. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

