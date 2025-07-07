Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $85,253,000 after purchasing an additional 295,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

COIN opened at $355.58 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940.54. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 685,915 shares of company stock worth $222,081,432. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

