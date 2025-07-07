Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $734,000 in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

