Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $748,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

BLMN stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

