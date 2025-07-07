Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,621 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.