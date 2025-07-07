Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYMI opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
