Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,788 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of BG opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

