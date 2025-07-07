Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

