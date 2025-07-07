Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis lifted its position in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

