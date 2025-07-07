Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $326.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.01. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $328.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

