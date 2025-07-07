Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,882,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $348.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.65 and its 200 day moving average is $398.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

