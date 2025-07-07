Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,921 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

