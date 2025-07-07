Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

