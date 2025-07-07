Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.75 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

