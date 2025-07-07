Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,544,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.36 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

