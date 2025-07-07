Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BDX opened at $176.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.