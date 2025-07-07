MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MYR Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MYR Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $188.75 on Monday. MYR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $189.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

