Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 34% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 34% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

