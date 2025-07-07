Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shot up 34% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 34.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

