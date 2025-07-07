Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,315 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rayonier by 126.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Rayonier by 18.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.3%

Rayonier stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.