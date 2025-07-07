Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 11,575 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR opened at $72.78 on Monday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.15 million. Analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

