Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,013 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400,773.30. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,629. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

MARA stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

