Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 1,287,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $116,658,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,702,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,278,481.80. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

