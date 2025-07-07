Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

