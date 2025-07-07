Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CNO opened at $38.27 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

